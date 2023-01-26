Riotsville, U.S.A.

press release: Riotsville, USA | Sierra Pettengill | USA | 2022 | 91 minutes

Using training footage of Army-built model towns called “Riotsvilles” where military and police were trained to respond to civil disorder, director Sierra Pettengill connects the stagecraft of “law and order” to the real violence of state practice. Riotsville, USA is a poetic and furious reflection on the rebellions of the 1960s–and the machine that worked to destroy them. Nominated for this year’s Best Documentary by the Independent Spirit Awards.

MMoCA Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby. Film begins at 7:00 PM.

