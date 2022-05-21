× Expand Nellie Holmes Magnum Opus founder and dancer Abigail Henninger.

press release: Magnum Opus is presenting Ripples of Joy to finish out our fifth season! Last spring we premiered Ripples of Joy, this year we toured it across the Midwest, and now we are celebrating a new chapter by performing this ballet one last time! This FREE performance will be presented at Kennedy Park, 5202 Retana Drive, just 5 minutes from our new studio! Come and experience this spring ballet of peace, hope, and love. Let the message of the movement ripple into joy in your life and celebrate this new and exciting time in Magnum Opus' journey.

*Don't forget a picnic blanket or a lawn chair and to RSVP on our website.