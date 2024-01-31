media release: Join us for an evening dedicated to fostering connections within our local food community! The “Rise Up for Local Food” mixer at Madison College invites farmers, producers, restaurants, purchasers, and food enthusiasts to come together.

Location: Madison College – Diane’s Delicious Diner (1701 Wright Street, B1287, Madison, WI 53704)

Highlights

– Presentation on the Wisconsin Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) program by CAC and REAP.

– Networking opportunities with local farmers, restaurants, institutional purchasers, and food pantries.

– Enjoy delicious local food and beverages provided at Diane’s Delicious Diner.

Let’s build a stronger, more resilient local food ecosystem. Be part of the movement to support and elevate our community’s sustainable food practices. Secure your spot by registering now!