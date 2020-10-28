ONLINE: Rise Up: The Intersection of Media & Modern Day Social Justice Movements

media release: Join Global Connections and UW- Madison Professor Dr. Lori Lopez in exploring the relationship between media and social justice movements such as the activism surrounding Black Lives Matter and its connection to social media.

This event is part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate's RiseUp Week (October 26th -30th) programming series. To find other events in this series leading up to Election Day 2020 please visit: http://union.wisc.edu/riseup