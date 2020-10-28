ONLINE: Rise Up: The Intersection of Media & Modern Day Social Justice Movements

RSVP

media release: Join Global Connections and UW- Madison Professor Dr. Lori Lopez in exploring the relationship between media and social justice movements such as the activism surrounding Black Lives Matter and its connection to social media.

This event is part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate's RiseUp Week (October 26th -30th) programming series. To find other events in this series leading up to Election Day 2020 please visit: http://union.wisc.edu/riseup

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Rise Up: The Intersection of Media & Modern Day Social Justice Movements - 2020-10-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Rise Up: The Intersection of Media & Modern Day Social Justice Movements - 2020-10-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Rise Up: The Intersection of Media & Modern Day Social Justice Movements - 2020-10-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Rise Up: The Intersection of Media & Modern Day Social Justice Movements - 2020-10-28 18:00:00 ical