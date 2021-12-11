RSVP for Rising Worker Activism & the Wisconsin Economy

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for an in-person buffet luncheon at The Madison Club on Tuesday, Dec. 14 for a panel discussion on "Rising worker activism and what it means for the Wisconsin economy". Our panel of experts will discuss today's workers who are seeking greater flexibility, increased pay and new career goals. All of these factors are changing the labor market.

Panelists:

Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO

Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association

Michael Childers, professor in the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

This luncheon is sponsored by Husch Blackwell, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

WisPolitics.com subscribers and members, as well as Madison Club members and their guests, receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons.