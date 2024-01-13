Risograph Printing & Community Connection reception

media release: Join us for the closing party for our current exhibition, "Risograph Printing & Community Connection" with art by Communication's Print Collective artists and the Bubbler's Our Town Everywhere project.

ALSO! The Bubbler's Our Town Everywhere portrait-making project will visit Communication for this event! Attendees will be able to create their own portrait with guidance from artist facilitators.

For information on the Our Town Everywhere project: https://www.madisonbubbler.org/