Risograph Printing & Community Connection reception

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for the closing party for our current exhibition, "Risograph Printing & Community Connection" with art by Communication's Print Collective artists and the Bubbler's Our Town Everywhere project.

ALSO! The Bubbler's Our Town Everywhere portrait-making project will visit Communication for this event! Attendees will be able to create their own portrait with guidance from artist facilitators.

For information on the Our Town Everywhere project: https://www.madisonbubbler.org/

608-467-2618
