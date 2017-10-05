Ritt Deitz Quartet

press release: On the heels of a series of house concerts in Louisville and his native Boone County, Kentucky, singer-songwriter Ritt Deitz brings his quartet back to the neighborhood to support the Mercy Corps Syria Crisis Response program. The house concert-style show will take place at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ at 7:30pm, Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 2401 Atwood Avenue. Doors open at 6:30pm. The suggestion donation is $20 per person.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, Mercy Corps has been addressing the urgent needs of 2.5 million displaced people inside Syria and in neighboring Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Greece, providing food assistance, cash, water, blankets, clothing and more to millions of families and individuals.

A regular player at house concerts throughout Wisconsin and the Ohio Valley, Uvulittle recording artist Ritt Deitz grew up in Florence, Kentucky, and has been writing and recording acoustic music since the age of eleven. The Onion’s AV Club calls Ritt’s songs “concurrently earthy, ethereal and intelligent” and has com-pared him to songwriters Greg Brown and Bruce Cockburn. Wilder Deitz, folk/jazz pianist and leader of the neo-soul Wilder Deitz Group, grew up playing and touring with his dad and will join the group on keyboards, accordion and vocals for this show. The band also features longtime collaborators Joe Meisel on bass and Dave Foss on hammered dulcimer and percussion. All three have been featured on Ritt’s numerous recordings and play out with him regularly.