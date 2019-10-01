River Valley Bank Open House

press release: River Valley Bank, soon to be officially known as IncredibleBank, will be hosting an open house celebration and charitable giving event at their Middleton location on Tuesday, October 1st. The bank will be celebrating a commitment to community, their incredible customers, a new name, and being recognized as America’s Most Innovative Bank. People are invited to attend the open house and choose a favorite charity that will receive a $1,000 donation from the bank.

At the bank’s location at 8329 Murphy Drive, the festivities will begin at 4:30 pm with a ribbon-cutting, appetizers, beer, wine, music and more.

Attendees will receive a Golden Coin that they will use to vote for their favorite charity. The charity that accumulates the most coins prior to 6:30 pm will win $1,000 from IncredibleBank. The charities are:

Renew Wisconsin

Wisconsin Academy For Graduate Service Dogs (WAGS)

Friends of Wisconsin Public Television

Gilda’s Club Madison

Dementia Friendly Middleton

The winning charity will be selected at 6:30 pm.

About River Valley Bank and IncredibleBank℠

River Valley Bank/IncredibleBank℠ is a financial institution headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin with 15 branches in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The company’s continued emphasis on I.C.E. (Incredible Customer Experiences™) has helped the bank grow to over $1.3 billion in assets.