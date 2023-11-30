media release: ﻿The Road to Diversity Tour, a collaborative initiative by The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce and The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), is set to make its mark in Madison, offering invaluable FREE business assistance to entrepreneurs seeking local and national opportunities for growth.

This strategic partnership brings together two influential organizations, dedicated to empowering individuals through various avenues such as business certifications, grants, coaching, financial partnerships, and more.

Kicking off last month in Racine, WI., and making strides in Appleton and La Crosse, the next stops for the Road to Diversity Tour are as follows:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Urban League Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 7, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm, WWBIC Office, 1533 N. River Center, Milwaukee.

Entrepreneurs with a vision for launching or expanding their businesses are encouraged to attend and explore the opportunities presented by WWBIC. Since 1987, WWBIC has been a driving force, providing business loans, access to fair and responsible capital, comprehensive business and financial wellness training, and personalized coaching.

The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in fostering business growth through initiatives like the 3,000 Black Business Challenge. In addition to placing $1,000,000 in Milwaukee’s 99-year-old Black-owned bank, the Chamber has committed $100,000 to enhance customer service in Black-owned restaurants. To further support local businesses, they have also created the "Where to Go and What to Do in Black Milwaukee" tourism guide, prominently displayed at Milwaukee Airport, local hotels, restaurants, and distributed to over 200 destinations. This guide will be available throughout the Road to Diversity Tour.

About the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce: The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce is committed to promoting economic empowerment and sustainability for Black businesses in Wisconsin through innovative programs and partnerships.

www.twbcc.com

About the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC): Since 1987, WWBIC has been dedicated to providing economic opportunity through entrepreneurial education, individualized business assistance, and access to fair and responsible capital.

www.wwbic.com