media release: "Road Trip" (January 12 – January 27, 2024) is a compilation of four original, funny, and sometimes touching, short plays. All of which evoke perspectives you’ll only find in Encore Studio Productions.

Directed by Heather Renken and written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and Steve Wyeth. All performances to be held at the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre, 1480 Martin St. Madison.

Two New Drivers (and an old van named Scarlet) tells the tale of two long-time friends on their inaugural road trip right after getting their drivers licenses. What could go wrong? By KelsyAnne Schoenhaar

Rollin’ On is a story of two women with physical disabilities who are seeking their “Thelma and Louise” experience (without the film’s finale). They discover many roadblocks to their journey. By KelsyAnne Schoenhaar

The Grand Tour follows a cross-section of dynamic personalities as they navigate many social challenges on a bus ride to and from Branson, Missouri. By KelsyAnne Schoenhaar

The Getaway chronicles four friends who want an adventure. They choose to rob a bank… Join them in a highstakes game of cat and mouse as things go awry and they run from mysterious agents! By Steve Wyeth

Show times are: 8 pm on Fridays and 2 pm Saturdays, Jan. 12-27, plus 2 pm on Jan. 21

Ticket prices are $20, $10 seniors, $5 students &people with disabilities.

encorestudio.org/tickets