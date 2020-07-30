Roaming Down the River

press release: Paddle down the Sugar River and explore the restoration work that has been done to preserve this pristine habitat.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.