press release: Solo exhibit by local artist , Roann Mathias at Yahara Bay in Fitchburg. The gallery contains over 25 recent paintings of hers in a beautiful setting. Yahara Bay is both a distillery and art gallery, showcasing the work of Wisconsin’s most talented artists. The show will be up until December 30.

HOURS

Retail: Tuesday–Friday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Public House: Friday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, Saturday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm