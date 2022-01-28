The Roast of Jake Snell

× Expand Todd Rosenberg Jake Snell and Natasha Pearl Hansen.

press release: Doors 7:30PM Show 8:30pm. Seated show. $10adv $15DOS.

Join us at The Bur Oak as we roast the Madison staple, comedian Jake Snell, before he moves off to Chicagoland. Hosted by comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen and featuring some of the best local comics from Madison, this one is sure to be a good time. What better way to see someone off than to raise a glass to toast, and leave him with a roast.

Jake is honored to have been a fixture in the Madison Comedy scene and will remember his time here fondly, and also be back a fair amount to perform and visit, as well as continue to run the Madison Comedy Week festival in August of 2022, which features amazing comedians from all over the world right here in Madison. Come celebrate Jake and the Madison Comedy scene at what will be a HILARIOUS show.