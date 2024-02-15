Roast of Olivia Witt

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A person on stage. Olivia Witt

media release: Madison's funniest and least-insufferable Swiftie, Olivia Witt, is leaving us for New York to slay that comedy scene as much as she slayed ours! We'll miss her terribly, but thankfully she can't leave without enduring the gauntlet of her own personal roast show!

Olivia has opened for Demetri Martin, Michael Longfellow, and Brian Posehn. She is a Madison's Funniest Comic 2022 Top Five finalist, and is part of the internationally-acclaimed sketch group, Grapefruit Bubbly.

Olivia is top-tier comedic genius and you DON'T want to miss her final bash. Grab your tickets now for a night of heat and comedy!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, DOORS 7:30PM SHOW 8:00PM, THE CARDINAL BAR 418 E WILSON ST

$10. Refunds available up to 1 day before event.