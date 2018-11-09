Rob Dz, Kilo, Chas, Rambunxious, Derek John, DJ Evaridae

× Expand Luis Armacanqui Rob Dz

press release: Yahara Bay and the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) are proud to support Hip Hop music in the Madison area. Madison has some of the most talented hip-hop artists coming out of the Midwest. On November 9, 2018, get ready for a Madison hip-hop takeover at Yahara Bay Distillers. This will be a night to remember, and a big event for hip hop. Local hip-hop veteran, educator, and activist Rob Dz headlines the first ever hip-hop night at Yahara Bay Distillers. Joined by MadHop artists Kilo, Chas, Rambunxious, and Derek John.

Fri Nov 9, 7pm doors & DJ, 8-11 pm performances

Ages 21+; No Cover

A percentage of the proceeds go to support MAMA. As more and more schools are hit hard with budget cuts to music programs, the community can stand together to ensure music doesn’t disappear from our schools. MAMA believes that music is a gift that every child deserves the opportunity to experience – and we provide the Madison community with direct financial support that puts musical instruments in their hands and affordable lessons. We can’t do it alone. With the help of live music venues in the Madison area, we can strengthen our community and increase the number of instruments that we put in the hands of children this year and provide lessons as needed!