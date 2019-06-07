Rob Thomas, Abby Anderson

press release: Chip Tooth Tour

SUPPORT: Abby Anderson

Doors 5:00 p.m.| Show: 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field. Rain or Shine.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-8000. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Coliseum Box Office, Orpheum Theater Box Office, and The Sylvee Box Office. Hours vary by box office location.