× Expand Robert Finley

Tickets $20 ADV / $25 DOS GA

media release: Robert Finley, has announced his first three headline shows for 2022 which are: 1/21 - Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO, 1/22 - High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI and Local 506 in Chapel Hill, NC.

“The greatest living soul singer” released his career defining album on Easy Eye Sound this year, to a plethora of praise. Finley was the cover story for SPIN Magazine’s June 2021 issue and interviewed by NPR’s Morning Edition, listen here. Rolling Stone described Finley's vocals as the perfect combination of “weathered and expressive” and GRAMMY.com praised, “his mesmerizing voice.” EBONY stated “this singer-songwriter defies categorizing and just makes Black music that feels good,” and AVClub stated “ Finley has a voice so distinctive and compelling that it can’t be ignored.”

Sharecroppers Son showcases Finley’s formidable vocals, which take centre stage and encapsulate his remarkable life story and reflect on his childhood during the Jim Crow era south. Rooted in the classic sounds of southern soul, country and rhythm & blues, it features songwriting by Finley, Auerbach, Bobby Wood, and contributions from respected country songwriter, Pat McLaughlin. The album features an all-star band including guitar expertise from Auerbach himself, Kenny Brown, Russ Pahl and Billy Sanford. They are joined by other notables: Bobby Wood, Gene Chrisman, Nick Movshon, Eric Deaton, Dave Roe and Sam Bacco.

Sharecropper’s Son is out now on Easy Eye Sound. Exclusive sunrise yellow vinyl is available from the Easy Eye Sound store only. For more information please visit: https://found.ee/ sharecroppersson