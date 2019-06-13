Robert Irving III, Maggie Brown, Hanah Jon Taylor

press release: Robert Irving III and Maggie Brown will perform at Cafe Coda as part of the 2019 Isthmus Jazz Fest on June 13, at 8:00pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Former Miles Davis sideman and Music Director Robert “Baabe” Irving III, http://secretjazz.com/ baabe.htm, is one of the mainstays on Chicago’s vibrant jazz scene, where he has been a long-time mentor of young musicians through the education and performance programs of the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

Fellow Chicagoan Maggie Brown, https://www.wpr.org/ concert-maggie-brown-daughter- late-oscar-brown-jr, is a celebrated vocalist, storyteller, producer, spoken word artist and actress who has recorded with Abbey Lincoln, Jonathan Butler, Ramsey Lewis, Stevie Wonder and her legendary father Oscar Brown, Jr. Robert and Maggie will be accompanied by Madison's own Hanah Jon Taylor, owner of Café CODA, on saxophone and flute.