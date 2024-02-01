Robert Jaeger reception

media release: Robert Jaeger, "Reflections on Confinement:" January 12 - February 24. Reception Feb. 1 from 7 to 9 pm.

Robert Jaeger photographically documents the juxtaposition of zoo visitors and the resident animals in captivity within the context of environmental degradation and extinctions.

PhotoMidwest Gallery, 700 Rayovac Dr., Suite 212, Madison, WI

Gallery hours noon to 4 PM Saturdays