Robert Jaeger reception

media release: Robert Jaeger, "Reflections on Confinement:" January 12 - February 24. Reception Feb. 1 from 7 to 9 pm.

Robert Jaeger photographically documents the juxtaposition of zoo visitors and the resident animals in captivity within the context of environmental degradation and extinctions.  

