ONLINE: Robert Jones & Matt Watroba

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse livestream: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: The Madison Folk Music Society and the Coffeehouse present Robert Jones and Matt Watroba in this special concert streamed live.

This concert is a benefit for the Wil-Mar Center.

Ever since meeting over thirty years ago, Jones and Watroba have been musical partners. Their relationship started when they hosted back-to-back radio shows at WDET-FM in Detroit. Later on, they started performing together and in doing so, they discovered a friendship based on mutual respect and a love for traditional American music. They have traveled the nation, extolling the virtues of "Music That Matters".

For Matt and Robert, American Roots Music (Folk, Blues, Spirituals, Work Songs, Chants, etc.) is music that matters. This is the music that America and the world have in common. It is music that reflects history, social change, migration, hopes and dreams. It is music that is rich and diverse, direct and powerful. As talented as they are individually, singing and playing guitar, banjo and fiddle, together they form a synergy that is hard to describe. Thy formed a non-profit called Common Chords to connect communities through music and the arts.

Donations will be split between the performers and the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.