Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, JD McPherson

Alison Krauss (left) and Robert Plant.

media release: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce their return to North America. Reunited once more – and much sooner than the twelve years that passed between their previous two tours – the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and 27x GRAMMY-winner will hit the road this spring and summer for nearly 30 headline dates and counting. Beginning June 2 with a centennial celebration for the legendary Cain's Ballroom, the Can't Let Go Tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. With additional stops to still be revealed, dozens of cities will have the opportunity to experience the live show hailed as "a master class of a concert" (Chicago Tribune) and "a collaboration that should last for evermore" (Variety).

Dates will feature support from JD McPherson, who also plays lead guitar for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, alongside an ace ensemble of drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, multi-talented string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar. Drawing from both of their monumentally acclaimed, T Bone Burnett-produced LPs – 2007's GRAMMY-sweeping Raising Sand and 2021's chart-topping Raise The Roof – Plant and Krauss will deliver a cosmic collision of early blues, country deep cuts, revolutionary folk-rock and lost soul music written by legends and unsung heroes like Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Ola Belle Reed, Brenda Burns and more, as well as reimagined renditions of Led Zeppelin cuts like "The Battle of Evermore," "Rock & Roll," "When The Levee Breaks" and other surprises in store.

After closing the 14-year gap between two albums that each took the world by unexpected storm, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' incomparable kinship stands as a "once in a lifetime collaboration" (NPR), as they remain "masters at dusting off generations-old tracks and making them saunter to a fresh, personal rhythm" (Pitchfork) – and "one of the most critically adored odd couples of music" (USA Today). Described as "an alternative to nearly all of its pop contemporaries" (The New York Times), Raise The Roof debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, spent 20 weeks at #1 on the Americana chart, earned unanimous praise and landed the two titans everywhere from The Late Show, The Tonight Show and CMT Crossroads to CBS Mornings, PBS NewsHour and NPR's Tiny Desk. Having honed their live set across the illustrious stages of Red Rocks, Forest Hills Stadium, Bonnaroo, Glastonbury and beyond, Plant and Krauss head into 2024 at the top of their unmatched game.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss want to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, if fans purchase tickets for a show through Ticketmaster and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Exchange, the artists have also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.