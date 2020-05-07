ONLINE: Robert Russell

press release: Wisconsin People & Ideas is a magazine that features thoughtful stories about Wisconsin people and culture, informative articles about homegrown innovation, and original stories and poems by Wisconsin writers.

The authors and poets who appear in our pages are some of the best contemporary writers in Wisconsin, and we want their stories and poems to be heard by everyone across the state. That’s why we're launching the Wisconsin People & Ideas Writing Contest Reading series on Thursdays at 10:00 am via Facebook Live, featuring readings by the winners of our annual fiction and poetry contests.

If you like locally-sourced fiction and poetry, you will want to tune in every Thursday at 10:00 am for our brand-new Wisconsin People & Ideas Contest Reading series. Be sure to follow Facebook.com/WisconsinAcademy to receive notifications of when our readers are about to go live.

On April 30 we’ll have Michael Hopkins from Neenah reading his award-winning story. On May 7, 2019 poetry contest winner Robert Russell of Madison will join us to share some fantastic poems as will Fond du Lac poet Mary Wehner on May 14.