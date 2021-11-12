× Expand Roberta Condon "American Pastoral 28" by Roberta Condon, part of the exhibit "Long Time Passing" at Garver Gallery.

press release: Roberta Condon is a Wisconsin artist who recently has taken to painting the plight of the family farm. She currently has a traveling show entitled “Long Time Passing” A visual chronicle of farm life in the Midwest, past and present.

Nov. 12 thru Dec. 30 at Garver Gallery, 18 S. Bedford St., 608-256-6755.

There will be an opening reception to visit with the artist on Gallery Night Nov. 12, 5-8 pm.

Current Hours: Monday and Wednesday-Saturday 11 am-4 pm; Tuesday & Sunday closed.