Garver Gallery 18 S. Bedford St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
"American Pastoral 28" by Roberta Condon, part of the exhibit "Long Time Passing" at Garver Gallery.
press release: Roberta Condon is a Wisconsin artist who recently has taken to painting the plight of the family farm. She currently has a traveling show entitled “Long Time Passing” A visual chronicle of farm life in the Midwest, past and present.
Nov. 12 thru Dec. 30 at Garver Gallery, 18 S. Bedford St., 608-256-6755.
There will be an opening reception to visit with the artist on Gallery Night Nov. 12, 5-8 pm.
Current Hours: Monday and Wednesday-Saturday 11 am-4 pm; Tuesday & Sunday closed.