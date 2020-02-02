Roberto Torres Mata

UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: February 2 - 7

Reception: Thursday, February 6, 6-9pm

Location: Gallery 7, Humanities Building, 7th Floor, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI

Roberto Torres Mata presents Uncertain Passage, a brand new body of printmaking work that examines how forces of migration touch us all. Radically destabilizing the ideas of home, place, transit, and belonging. This show also aims to de-stigmatize migration as a human right but also a common force that affects nature in our planet.

UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
