ONLINE: Rob's Sugar River Ramble Benefit Raffle

press release: Join Upper Sugar River Watershed Association on Facebook Live on Sunday, June 7, from 2-5 pm for our FIRST Rob's Sugar River Ramble Raffle & Benefit Concert featuring a livestream from Andy Yaun The Rockabilly Kid. Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the event, and the drawing will take place at 4 PM! Come out to support Upper Sugar and our watershed.

Ramble Raffle Tickets: https://checkout.square.site/buy/32HIBHAKG7JN52XZ53OFSZSR

Rob's Sugar River Ramble is a fund raising bike and paddle event for the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association (USRWA) Connect with the Upper Sugar River Watershed by land and water as you cycle through the rolling countryside, then paddle the Sugar River until you reach your destination near Paoli. Transportation, locally-sourced lunch, beer tasting, live music, and more is included!

The event will be on Aug. 30 (note, moved from June). The earliest drop off of your boats is at 7 AM at the Valley Road parking lot just south of Verona, If you have rented a boat you may go straight to Grundahl Park in Mount Horeb and start the bike portion of the event as early as 7 AM. Most people are finished and picking up gear by 2 or 2:30 PM.

Bike Starts at Grundahl Park in Mount Horeb. There are three route options to get to Valley Road bike to boat transition. The route options are 15, 20 or 30 miles on your bike. All paddlers use the same route from Valley Road to the Bruce Company property along Highway 69 just north of Paoli. Buses return you to Grundahl Park for lunch & music. You pick up your bike and boat after lunch.

Entertainment: Live music will go from 10:30 am to 2 pm at Grundahl Park in Mount Horeb during the lunch and beer tasting.

Cost: $45 for adults before midnight June 30 (includes t-shirt), $50 for adults from July 1 to midnight July 31 (includes t-shirt), $60 from August 1 until midnight August 26 (no t-shirt). $10 anytime for children 13 & under. Advanced registration only. Canoe/Kayak rental: Canoes or single-person kayaks can be rented for an extra $40 (includes paddles, life jacket and transportation)

Website: uppersugar.org/ramble

More information: Email info@uppersugar.org or call 608-437-7707

Rob's Sugar River Ramble raise funds for USRWA. It honors the memory of Rob Lucas a bike and paddler. USRWA is a non-profit conservation organization.