ONLINE: Rock-N-Relief

media release: Legendary producer & Hall of Fame songwriter Linda Perry is set to curate and perform at the upcoming two-day Rock ‘N’ Relief: Concert Series (& Live Stream) at L.A. City and CORE’s (Community Organized Relief Effort) mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, on March 5th and 6th. Dodger Stadium previously served as the largest free COVID-19 testing site in the United States, operated by CORE and its partners L.A. City, LAFD and LA County. Founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE is a non-profit organization dedicated to crisis response. CORE and its partners have been working tirelessly on the frontlines (without federal government aid) to provide equitable access to free testing and vaccines across Los Angeles for the past year. This two-day live stream will benefit CORE’s life-saving programs, in addition to providing entertainment onsite for their dedicated staff and for people coming to Dodger Stadium to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, the concert is raising money for the CORE's mobile vaccination program, which brings access to the vaccine directly to communities who need it most across L.A. The mobile vaccination program targets low-income communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. By providing direct access within the community and offering on-site registration, CORE and partners are working to combat disparities in health equity as it relates to vaccine distribution and COVID-19 testing.

Dodger Stadium is currently serving as the largest vaccination site in the U.S., providing an average of 8,000 vaccines daily, with the capacity to administer up to 12,000 vaccines per day pending vaccine supply. To date, CORE have administered 5 million tests and has assisted in administering 450,000 vaccine doses in Los Angeles alone. Linda Perry’s Rock n’ Relief concert aims to give the community live entertainment, in the safety of their cars, while they wait to receive the vaccine,

“Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts,” said CORE’s Co-Founder and CEO, Ann Lee. “We are thrilled that Linda Perry has curated such an amazing group of artists to support our cause and bring comfort and joy to the people visiting Dodger Stadium for vaccinations.”

“As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts,” said event producer and longtime CORE supporter Linda Perry. “When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play. We are pleased to announce that California Love Drop and Monty's Good Burger will provide food and beverages to workers. To make the live audio possible HARMAN has donated gear from their JBL Professional loudspeakers and Soundcraft audio mixing brands. Taylor Guitars has also donated an acoustic stage. Our goal is to do everything we can to thank CORE and the self-sacrificing people who keep us safe during this unprecedented crisis.

For the live concert, every necessary safety measure and precaution will be enforced to ensure all CDC guidelines on COVID-19 safety are met. The current lineup for this two-day concert series hosted by DJ Kat Corbett of SiriusXM & KROQ will feature live performances from artists like Miguel, Macy Gray, Scream, DJ Adam Bravin (of She Wants Revenge), Macy Gray, Willa Ami, Juliette Lewis, Donita Sparks of L7 & Friends, Linda Perry, Pete Molinari, Kevin Bacon, Silversun Pickups, Jen Awad, Aloe Blacc, Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, Troy Noka, house band Flashback Heart Attack and more! Additionally, the series will include digital performances from artists across the globe like Carly Simon w/ David Saw, Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Gavin Rossdale, Pete Yorn, James Blunt, Jewel, Gary Barlow, Tracy Bonham, Deborah Cox, Shaed, Sheryl Crow, Sammy Hagar and Jenny Lewis & Blake of Rilo Kiley, K. Flay, and others. Following CDC guidelines, no meet and greets or backstage passes will be allowed or accommodated, and artists will be following the same regulations as those coming to the site for their vaccine appointments, by staying in their respective vehicles until their performance time. All equipment and instruments will be extensively sanitized between each set to ensure the highest standard of safety protocols. Perry and CORE are working with Amazon Music to stream the concert live, from 12PM – 8PM PT on Friday March 5 and Saturday March 6 on the Amazon Music mobile app, and through the Amazon Music Twitch channel at twitch.tv/amazonmusic. Rolling Stone and YouTube will also further the reach of this timeless event. XFINITY will also broadcast in 30 Million Audience as well their 112.4 Million Cable Internet Audience. “We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space. Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation.” says Perry.