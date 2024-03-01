MEDIA RELEASE: MADISON COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS will present the Tony-nominated rock musical “Rock of Ages” in the Mitby Theater, Truax Campus, March 1-9.

The show, directed by David Pausch, ran on Broadway for six years. This musical comedy features classic rock and metal from the 1980s.

A parody of the 80s rock scene, it received five Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The musical pays cheeky homage to rock music tropes of the era such as sleazy musicians, dive bars, huge egos, big hair and the unending quest “to rock.”

“Rock of Ages” was made into a 2012 film that featured Tom Cruise. The storyline features star-crossed lovers Drew and Sherrie and a fight to keep a legendary L.A. rock club alive. It weaves together recognizable rock songs by artists like Pat Benatar, Quiet Riot, Def Leppard and more.

Director David Pausch calls it an “irreverent, high-energy and fun” show.

Melding rock style with a Broadway vocal score requires experienced vocal directors to coach the performers. Music Theatre of Madison founder and professional performer Meghan Randolph worked with soloists in the cast to help them reach those big notes and protect their voices in the process. Local musicians Annelies Howell (German Art Students, Girls Rock Camp) and Andrew Rohn (VO5) coached the ensemble on harmonies.

Local musician Jamie Kember, also a part-time music instructor at Madison College, serves as music director. Kember has worked closely with the show’s house band, who will be featured on stage amid the action. The band consists mostly of Madison College students.

Choreography was designed by Ciara Hart and KLJ Movement of Milwaukee.

The cast of 17 includes several student actors, plus alumni and community members.

Cast member Charly Sparks, a millennial, says part of the show’s appeal is its “celebration of both the cheesiness of the eighties and of musical theater.”

Students are also filling critical technical roles in stage management, direction and stage crew.

Performances will take place in the Mitby Theater, within Madison College Truax Campus. The building address is 1701 Wright Street.

There are six performances, March 1-9: Fridays, March 1 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $18 general admission, with $13 tickets for seniors 62 and up.

The content may not be suitable for persons younger than 17 due to crude language and sexual situations.

All performances are free to Madison College students with their OneCard.

Go to madisoncollege.edu/rockofages