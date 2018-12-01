press release: Express Yourself! is proud to present their youth production - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION. Under the direction of West High School seniors Nyla Eltahir and Leila Collins, students will present this school version of the popular rock classic musical.

Set on L.A.'s famous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a city boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl, who have both travelled to L.A. to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. This classic love story is set against the troubles at the Dupree Room, a “legendary temple of rock 'n' roll excellence”, under threat by developers of being torn down and replaced with a strip mall. The threats of closure bring legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx to town, and an opportunity for Drew to chase his dream to rock out with the best.

Trouble brews as Drew abandons Sherrie for his dream of stardom, rock 'n' roll bad-boy Stacee lures Sherrie away, and the Dupree Room is surrendered to developers. Can Drew and Sherrie rescue their love, and can the Dupree Room be saved, before it's too late?

Tickets on sale NOW! General Admission: $15; Youth (ages 7-14): $12; Youth (ages 1-6): $8. Kid Friendly.