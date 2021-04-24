ONLINE: Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion

× Expand Paul Kolnik Constantine Maroulis and Broadway cast members of "Rock of Ages."

media release: Tony-nominated Broadway Producers Matthew Weaver, Scott Prisand and Joan Grande with Diamond Dog Entertainment are thrilled to announce the five-time Tony Award-nominated musical Rock of Ages, the 30th Longest Running Show in Broadway history, will play a one-night only, bi-coastal livestream jamfest Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT , available exclusively on the premium streaming platform Stellar.

Overture Center for the Arts is a partnering performing arts center and will benefit from ticket sales. Early Bird pricing is $27 through March 21, with general pricing of $33 per ticket starting March 22. To order tickets, visit https://www.overture.org/ events/rock-of-ages (please note: ticketing is facilitated by Rock of Ages affiliate Stellar Tickets). Ticket purchasers will have the option of watching the concert live and/or on demand for an additional 24 hours. Local viewers may tune in for a free Nightcap with Tim and Karra following the show: click here to register.

Featuring a soon-to-be-announced “supergroup” of Rock of Ages stars from across the globe, the Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980s, like you’ve never heard them before – blasting worldwide right off the legendary Sunset Strip itself, from the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at The Bourbon Room, with special surprise performances from New York City. The night will be tailormade for audiences yearning to stream at the top of their lungs – whether a long-time fan or someone just lookin’ for “nuthin’ but a good time” to break up a year of Zoom meetings. In-home pyro kits sold separately (…by Walmart).

Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert is conceived and written by Chris D’Arienzo, who also co-directs with Tony Award Nominee Kristin Hanggi. American Express is the Official Card Partner of Rock of Ages.

“If ever there was a show created to make you feel good, sing along and forget your worries, it’s Rock of Ages,” says producer Matthew Weaver. “We are so pumped to be able to reunite some of the best performers from Rock of Ages’ storied past for one euphoric night, to help global audiences escape to the Sunset Strip for a virtual party of rock ballads and revelry. Come one, come all. Make your own Jell-O shots, stretch out your dominant air-guitar hand, and grab your lighter! This is going to be the most fun night of 2021.”

"Try not to make the neighbors call the cops on you for rockin' too hard during this show," says Stellar CEO Jim McCarthy. "Put on a wig, mix up a Jack and Coke, and have a good time. This is going to be a great night of entertainment, and it's fun to be part of it."

“I’m thrilled to join Rock of Ages Hollywood in producing this all-star concert along with my newly formed production company, Diamond Dog Entertainment,” says Joan Grande. “Everyone on my team is a huge fan of the show and we will certainly be singing along with everyone around the world from start to finish!"

The music that ignited a generation soars to new heights in the critically-acclaimed and audience-adored hit musical Rock of Ages. “Even doubters will be wiping tears from their Wayfarers” as the show’s uproarious, tongue-in-cheek original love story erupts into an exhilarating musical experience that delivers “the kind of operatic ecstasy you read about only in bathroom stalls” (Entertainment Weekly). An “absurdly enjoyable” musical that’s “as guilty as pleasures get,” (New York Times) Rock of Ages is set to the greatest rock anthems and power ballads of the 80s, like you’ve never heard them before. Featuring such hits as “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “I Wanna Know What Love Is”, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Here I Go Again”, “Don’t Stop Believin’” and many more, theatergoers are invited to raise their lighters, crack open the wine coolers and bask in “the kind of craft that makes escapism all the more satisfying.” (Variety)

Rock of Ages had its world premiere in January 2006 at The Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, starring Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009. The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater’s box office record ten times. Most recently, Rock of Ages opened a 10th Anniversary Production at New World Stages in NYC and an immersive, experiential and acclaimed production at the newly built Bourbon Room called Rock of Ages Hollywood, starring Frankie Grande and the late Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who tragically passed away from COVID-19 mere weeks after live productions suspended performances in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

In addition to being a bona fide hit on Broadway, Rock of Ages played the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort; the open seas on Norwegian’s cruise ship The Breakaway and the open road with four U.S. National Tours. Internationally, the show was also a runaway success in Toronto, Australia, London’s West End, on a U.K. tour and has licensed productions in Mexico, Sweden, Korea, Japan, The Philippines and more. In 2012, Rock of Ages hit the silver screen as a major motion picture starring Tom Cruise.

Stellar is the only full-service livestream partner for professional live entertainment organizers, committed to delivering premium interactive online shows to paying audiences. Stellar’s industry-leading Total Show Management System (TSM) suite enables producers and artists to sell tickets to a global audience, manage customer data, securely stream events and accept payments on one platform, providing full technical support and guidance along the way. Launched in October 2020, Stellar was created by the Goldstar team to aid an industry in need of engaging audiences and generating revenue during the pandemic. The platform has grossed millions in ticket and merchandise revenue and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Fans from around the world now have access to the best online live events, streaming to multiple devices with high-quality video and audio and interactive features. For more information and upcoming events, go to www.stellartickets.com.

In the spirit of the vital #SaveOurStages movement that has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, this concert event directly supports our nation’s most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts. Partner performing arts centers and regional theaters across the nation can sell concert tickets to their subscribers and single ticket buyers and keep a portion of proceeds from those sales to support their future programming. The concert producers are in active discussions with theater companies and music venues around the country that are interested in promoting the show to their lists.

Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert is produced by Matthew Weaver, Scott Prisand, Joan Grande with Diamond Dog Entertainment, Hillary Weaver, Janet Billig Rich, Darcie Crager and Michael Maddox. The original Broadway Production of Rock of Ages was produced by Matthew Weaver, Michael Cohl and S2BN Entertainment, with Carl Levin, Jeff Davis, Barry Habib, Scott Prisand, Reagan Silber, Paula Davis, Relativity Media, Janet Billig Rich and Hillary Weaver.

VIP Packages : A special American Express & Audience Rewards Exclusive Package includes a ticket to the virtual concert and access to an exclusive, virtual, moderated Q&A with Rock of Ages stars and producers on Friday, April 23 at 7pm CT and is available exclusively for American Express Card Members and Audience Rewards members. This live dialogue, interactive experience is limited to the first 100 purchasers and will receive a private Zoom link for access to the event.

In-home pyro kits sold separately (…by Walmart). Jell-o shot recipes available HERE.

Stream the show on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.