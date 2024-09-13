Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production by elementary school performers, 7 pm on 9/13, 2 & 7 pm on 9/14 and 2 pm, 9/15.

media release: Get ready to rock out with your kids in this musical blast from the past. Filled with electrifying 80's music, a story of teenage dreams and the power of rock 'n roll, Rock of Ages: Youth Edition is a high-energy musical featuring a cast of talented young actors entering grades 4 - 6 this fall.

This G-rated, one-hour show follows the story of Drew and Sherrie, two dreamers who set off on an unforgettable adventure on the legendary Sunset Strip in 1987. Filled with iconic hits, Rock of Ages: Youth Edition is a perfect opportunity to sing along to classic rock anthems and introduce your kids to the magic of live theatre (and 80's music) in a fun and age-appropriate way.

Make plans now to witness the incredible talent of this community's young performers as they bring this electrifying story to life on stage. After all, it's not every day you get a chance to rock out with the whole family!