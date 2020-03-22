Sean Michael Dargan's Rock & Roll Supper Club

press release: Sean Michael Dargan’s Rock N Roll Supper Club

Celebrity Chef: Eugene White

Patrick Downey, The Kissers, Jacob Mills, with Sean Michael Dargan & his Band

Doors 5:30PM

Dinner & a Seat: $30 / Just the Show: $15 / Under 13: $10 / Under 6: Free

Monthly Variety show complete with musical guests, interviews, and custom menus created by some of Madison’s finest chefs.