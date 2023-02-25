Rocket Bureau, The Arkoffs, The Back Issues, The Motorz

× Expand Bob Koch A band on stage in the Wisco nook. Rocket Bureau

media release: Saturday February 25, Mickey's Tavern, 10PM, 21+, FREE

Rocket Bureau

The Arkoffs

The Back Issues

special appearance by The Motorz

Longtime Madison musician/audio engineer/aging socialite Kyle Motor is celebrating a birthday. Witness him hogging the Mickey's stage by playing in every band on the bill. Open to the public, all are welcome.

https://rocketbureau.bandcamp. com/

https://thebackissues. bandcamp.com/

https://thearkoffs.bandcamp. com/

https://themotorz.bandcamp. com/