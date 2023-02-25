Rocket Bureau, The Arkoffs, The Back Issues, The Motorz
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bob Koch
A band on stage in the Wisco nook.
Rocket Bureau
media release: Saturday February 25, Mickey's Tavern, 10PM, 21+, FREE
Rocket Bureau
The Arkoffs
The Back Issues
special appearance by The Motorz
Longtime Madison musician/audio engineer/aging socialite Kyle Motor is celebrating a birthday. Witness him hogging the Mickey's stage by playing in every band on the bill. Open to the public, all are welcome.
