Rocket Bureau, The Arkoffs, The Back Issues, The Motorz

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Saturday February 25, Mickey's Tavern, 10PM, 21+, FREE

Rocket Bureau

The Arkoffs

The Back Issues

special appearance by The Motorz

Longtime Madison musician/audio engineer/aging socialite Kyle Motor is celebrating a birthday. Witness him hogging the Mickey's stage by playing in every band on the bill. Open to the public, all are welcome. 

https://rocketbureau.bandcamp.com/

https://thebackissues.bandcamp.com/

https://thearkoffs.bandcamp.com/

https://themotorz.bandcamp.com/

608-251-9964
