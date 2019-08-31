press release: Marathon, Half Marathon, 3 or 5 person Relay race. This is a Boston Qualifier.

August 31st at Monona Community Rec Center. 1011 Nichols Rd, Monona WI 53716

7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Registration is $65.00 - $240.00 http://www.runmadcity.com/ register/

Benefits Reach a Child and Make –A- Wish www.reachachild.org www.wish.org

The Rockin Brews Marathon (formerly the Rockin Chocolate Marathon) combines running with two of America’s favorite things, craft beer & music. The event is designed for groups, individuals and serious competitors. There is a full marathon, half marathon, half marathon walk (timed) and team relays. Musicians will play at the Finish Line Festival. The Finish Line Festival will feature unlimited soda, beer (21+) and of course, live music. The course follows paved paths and tree covered streets along the shores of beautiful Lake Monona, providing cooler temperatures throughout 75% of the course. Runners will view the beautiful skyline of Madison and run under the Frank Lloyd Wright Monona Terrace. Full Marathon participants will loop the same course twice which allows them to drop off at 13.1 miles if weather conditions are less than perfect or for any other reason. All participants will receive an official Rockin' Brews race shirt, pre-race snacks, post-race snacks, a Goody Bag, unlimited beer & soda, a cool finisher medal and free entry into the Finish Line Festival. Participants can sample as many beers as they like, guests can purchase an unlimited sampling pass.

The Rockin' Brews Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.