Rockstars

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: A tribute to AC/DC, AEROSMITH, LED ZEPPELIN & VAN HALEN. Imagine four legendary rock bands playing your local venue on the same night! Rockstar Roadshow is a multi-tribute concert experience that recreates the excitement of the live performances of the four greatest hard rock legends of all time $29.95-$19.95.

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
608-253-4000
