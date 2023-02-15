Rodrigo Carapia & Issis Macias

press release: Bajo el Mismo Cielo / Under the Same Sky: Rodrigo Carapia and Issis Macias

Monday, February 13 - Sunday, March 12, Rotunda Gallery, 1st Floor

Artists Rodrigo Carapia and Issis Macias present powerful collaborative paintings that are a tribute to their shared experiences and Mexican heritage. The title reminds us that despite our differences, we are all united by the same sky and human experiences. The exhibition asks viewers to reflect on our memories, life journeys and the dynamic interplay of cultural influences that shape our lives.

Please join us for a reception and artists' talks on Saturday, February 18 from 5-6:30pm!

Talks will be given in Spanish and English.