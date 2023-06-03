media release: Madison Circus Space invites you to attend “The Roger Show” at 7pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023. All ages are welcome.

Roger, our wonderful rainbow gorilla mascot, made his debut on the MCS stage in 2017 to MCS founders Carly Schuna and Luke Emery’s amazing multi-apparatus rendition of “Thrift Shop.” Roger has since inspired many acts and learned many skills. In celebration of MCS turning 10, he’s following in Carly’s footsteps and making a solo show with a lot of the people who have taught him over the years. Come witness what the power of magic, community, creativity, and several skilled applications of needle and thread can do!

Concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase. Tickets range from $5 to $20 dollars. More info online: https://madisoncircusspace. com/event/the-roger-show/# tribe-tickets

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. Madison Circus Space emphasizes dance, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations, hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with 70 members, 50+ hours of weekly programming, and 16 public activities per month. To date, the organization has raised $1,136,000 of their $1.4 million capital campaign goal.

To learn more: www.madisoncircusspace.com