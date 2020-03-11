Roll Red Roll

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Roll Red Roll is a true-crime thriller that goes behind the headlines to uncover the deep-seated and social media-fueled “boys will be boys” rape culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America. The film offers a cautionary tale about what can happen when teenage social media runs rampant and adults look the other way.

Wednesday, March 11, 7:00pm

Union South Marquee Theatre (1308 W. Dayton, Madison)

Following the film, join a discussion

Free & open to the public.

