Roma Filmic Representation as Postcolonial "Object"

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: n this talk, University of Cincinnati assistant professor Sunnie Rucker-Chang will employ a postcolonial frame to highlight how the depiction of Roma in post-Yugoslav film render them postcolonial “objects,” knowable by way of difference constructed through racial hierarchies, stereotypes, and culture.

CREECA's weekly lecture series takes place in Room 206 of Ingraham Hall.

