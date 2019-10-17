Roma Filmic Representation as Postcolonial "Object"
press release: n this talk, University of Cincinnati assistant professor Sunnie Rucker-Chang will employ a postcolonial frame to highlight how the depiction of Roma in post-Yugoslav film render them postcolonial “objects,” knowable by way of difference constructed through racial hierarchies, stereotypes, and culture.
