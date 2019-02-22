press release: Mexico | 135 min | R | DCP | Dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Fri February 22-Sat February 23 | 8:15 PM; Sun February 24 | 3:00 PM

Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker's journey set against the domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico.

"Roma may only span a year or so, but somehow in that year is the entirety of life itself - its small, fleeting moments of joy and longer, more poignant stretches of heartbreak." - Chris Nashawaty (Entertainment Weekly)