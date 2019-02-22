Roma

Google Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-22 20:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-22 20:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-22 20:15:00 iCalendar - Roma - 2019-02-22 20:15:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Mexico | 135 min | R | DCP | Dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Fri February 22-Sat February 23 | 8:15 PM; Sun February 24 | 3:00 PM

Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker's journey set against the domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico.

"Roma may only span a year or so, but somehow in that year is the entirety of life itself - its small, fleeting moments of joy and longer, more poignant stretches of heartbreak." - Chris Nashawaty (Entertainment Weekly)

Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-22 20:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-22 20:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-22 20:15:00 iCalendar - Roma - 2019-02-22 20:15:00 Google Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-23 20:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-23 20:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-23 20:15:00 iCalendar - Roma - 2019-02-23 20:15:00 Google Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-24 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-24 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roma - 2019-02-24 15:00:00 iCalendar - Roma - 2019-02-24 15:00:00