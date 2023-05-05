Ron Czerwien reception

media release: “Dada-Surrealist Remix," is a month long exhibition of prints created using a text-to-image AI generator, and inspired by Dada and Surrealist collage art. Reception on Gallery Night, 5-9 pm, May 5.

I am excited to present my exhibit, "Dada-Surrealist Remix," which features a series of images, created using a text-to-image* AI generator, inspired by the techniques of Dada and Surrealist collage art. As an artist, I have always been fascinated by the power of juxtaposition and the unexpected connections that can arise from it.

I must acknowledge the controversy surrounding text-to-image AI generators and the intellectual property rights of living artists. It is important to note that I did not include the names of living artists to generate the images in this exhibit. Rather, I use the AI generator to create new and unique images that are inspired by the techniques and aesthetic of Dada and Surrealist collage art.

The images in this exhibit are a result of combining seemingly unrelated words and phrases, resulting in surreal and often absurd visuals. By using this technology, I aim to explore the relationship between technology and creativity, and challenge the notion that art can only be created by human hands.

The goal of this exhibit is to encourage visitors to question the boundaries of creativity and to challenge their perception of art. Through my work, I aim to inspire others to experiment with new technologies and push the limits of what is possible in art.

Thank you for visiting "Dada-Surrealist Remix." I hope these images leave you feeling curious and inspired to explore the unexpected and unexplored.

(Written entirely by ChatGPT in response to a prompt from the artist, Ron Czerwien)

*All images rendered at NightCafe using Stable Diffusion and printed by Picture Salon of Madison.