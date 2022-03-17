media release: Celebrated seven-string jazz guitarist Ron Jackson and will perform songs from his new album with special guests Henry Ptacek on drums and Ari Smith on bass.

Standards and My Songs is Ron's second recording as a seven-string guitarist and a follow-up to Standards and Other Songs, which was critically acclaimed and a 2019 JazzWeek Top 100 album! Like its’ predecessor, ...My Songs is comprised of well-known standards as well as pop and R&B songs reimagined as jazz. But this time around the album also features Ron's original compositions, which encompass bebop, swing, Latin, and modern jazz styles.

Ron will present an exciting evening of jazz for all music lovers to enjoy. Audience members will be thoroughly entertained and feel like they are part of the show.

$10 in advance/$15 at the door