media release: Ron Placone returns to Madison!

Ron Placone has been seen on CrossTalk, The Discovery Channel, FreeSpeechTV, Redacted Tonight, The Jimmy Dore Show, TMZ, and more. His debut album, “Agnostic Holiday” is in rotation on SiriusXM. He writes the comic, Lucy & Ron. He hosts the podcast, Get Your News On With Ron. His short-film/pilot, Loner, was released in early 2023, and he is currently in production on his first feature, Left At Wall.