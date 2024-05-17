Roochie Toochie & the Ragtime Shepherd Kings

media release: When you see the Ragtime Shepherd Kings you'll witness: fancy fiddling, dueling Hawaiian guitars, ukulele wizardry, a menagerie of toy instruments, vocal harmonies that sound as if they were polished by hand, a musical pig "porkestra," and whatever else the gang has up their sleeves. The Roochie Toochies are a group of musician pals who joined forces because of their love of novelty music from the wax cylinder era and have brought to life music from 90-100 years ago in a way that delights people from 7-97. They live in New Orleans, Nashville and Detroit, but they get together each year to tour out-of-the-way and in-the-way places.