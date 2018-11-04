Rooftop Watercolors

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Try your hand at painting watercolors inspired by nature!

Together we’ll use our imaginations and enhance our fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination while creating one of a kind watercolor paintings of flowers, insects, animals or plants outside on the rooftop.

This event will take place in the Rooftop Clubhouse.

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
