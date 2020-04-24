ONLINE: Room Service Music Festival

press release: Room Service Music Festival is bringing back the festival experience to quarantined music lovers around the globe this weekend (April 24-26), streaming exclusively on the official YouTube channels Trap Nation & Chill Nation. Renowned viral event hero and dynamic philanthropist Andy King was just announced as host of the weekend, along with added performances by Cautious Clay, Feed Me, K CAMP & RARE Sound, Lane 8, Lucii, Nick Leng, Running Touch, The Glitch Mob (rare downtempo set) and The Whooligan & Joshua Lang.

With the approaching third anniversary of the infamous Fyre Festival, event producer Andy King is excited to be named host of Room Service. Having emerged as the star in Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened for stepping up to “do whatever it takes,” Andy leveraged his attention for good and helped raise over $300,000 for the people affected in the Bahamas by Fyre Festival. Andy said: “I'm beyond thrilled to host Room Service this weekend and bring everybody some well-deserved joy and distraction! This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that's needed in the world right now.” Andy King's manager Jason Ve added: "Andy and I were originally producing our own virtual festival when we met this incredible team and we recognized we had a shared vision. We are happy to be part of one of the largest virtual festivals in history."

With additional performances by Yungblud, Channel Tres, Pink Sweat$, Chromeo, Zeds Dead, Borgore, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Griz, Mt. Joy, Trevor Daniel, RAC, Jeremy Zucker, Shallou & beyond, proceeds from Room Service will go directly to charitable partners benefiting those affected by COVID-19, including Sweet Relief and Feeding America. Within the first 24 hours of the festival announcement, fans submitting an RSVP to attend had already raised $15,000 for these nonprofits and their important work.

Sweet Relief EVP Aric Steinberg said: “We’re blown away by the success of the streaming events in support of the music community. The amazing team behind their first event, Digital Mirage did something very special and we can’t wait to see that community brought to life again during the upcoming Room Service event, 3 more days of incredible music and support for music industry professionals in desperate need.”

Global company Room Service International has also joined the festival in support of an exciting new partnership with the Nations. “This is a time to unite and realize the power of humanity. What we’re facing is bigger than all of us. Let’s find solutions, destroy boundaries and barriers, and prosper together as one through music and community,” says Julio Galvez, Founder & CEO of RSI. “We are excited to work with the Nations in producing an impactful online event for such an incredible cause.”

In addition, Video Game Developers Bandai (Pac Man - Dragon Ball Z) have jumped on as a promotional partner and will be premiering 6 new games. The premium entertainment company THX Ltd. was also announced as the audio sponsor. THX will be contributing their technical expertise to enhance the at-home clubbing experience with THX® Spatial Audio for select DJ sets to deliver a heightened, realistic and immersive experience for listeners. Razer will also be providing artists with all of the necessities, from laptops to cameras so they can remain sheltered in place and stream with all the essential hardware.

Mirroring the traditional festival experience, Room Service will feature simultaneous multi-channels as “stages” with mixed genres across The Nations’ YouTube channels, including their biggest Trap Nation and Chill Nation. With a combined audience of over 60 million across all digital platforms, The Nations is the largest, fastest-growing music, multi-channel network on YouTube with over 200 million monthly views.

Live programming, studio sessions, artist interviews, and fundraising opportunities will be scattered throughout the weekend, all broadcast remotely from the homes of artists around the world. Room Service is bringing back the festival experience in an intimate, innovative and engaging way - and this is only the beginning.