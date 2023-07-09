Rooster Fest

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: We’re throwing our second annual Rooster Fest on July 9 and featuring some fantastic bands. The lineup includes The Jimmys, Ivy Ford, & Mighty Miss Erica (with more bands announced soon).

The shindig kicks off at 1 pm and goes all throughout the afternoon. Specific start times will be posted as soon as all the bands have been arranged.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here:  https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/red-rooster-madison

