media release: We’re throwing our second annual Rooster Fest on July 9 and featuring some fantastic bands. The lineup includes The Jimmys, Ivy Ford, & Mighty Miss Erica (with more bands announced soon).

The shindig kicks off at 1 pm and goes all throughout the afternoon. Specific start times will be posted as soon as all the bands have been arranged.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here: https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/red-rooster-madison