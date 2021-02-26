press release: Coda 'Bright Moments' is back! A free happy-hour event that you can attend either in-person or watch from the comfort of your home! The performance will be 2 sets, 5 - 8 PM. Free! Doors open at 5 PM. 25 people capacity.

Rose is Hans Young-Binter (piano), Meredith Nesbitt (bass), and Devin Drobka (drums). Rose plays original music contributed by all members.

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

Donations are welcomed to support live music and arts through: https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

More on the upcoming reopening:

Cafe CODA, Madison’s Premier Music Venue for Jazz and Contemporary Music Reopens March 19 with New and Savory Dimensions

The coolest place in town revered for its presentation of great live acoustic performances will extend its hours of operation and activities to mornings, with espresso, pastries, and impromptu sessions. Beginning March 19, from 7 AM to 2 PM, Monday through Saturday, CODA will offer a new experience to early risers, the ‘Morning Magic Jazz Brunch’, featuring live music, video documentaries, and archival footage of great moments in music.

Imagine a day emerging with a latte and crescent while viewing Coltrane and Miles on ‘the big screen’ or the serenade of a grand piano with green tea. How cool is that!

Partnering with local wholesalers and selected commercial kitchens, CODA’s aim is to broaden the scope of Art as an essential element of community life.

Musicians are invited to play and engage with others who believe in the Magic of Morning. Hope to see you here!

ALL POWER TO THE PEOPLE!

- From Hanah Jon Taylor