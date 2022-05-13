ONLINE: The Rose & the Dragon

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse webcast concert: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Wild Hog Presents an historic recording of The Rose and Dragon from 1995. This Milwaukee-based trio, which included David HB Drake, Dusty Rose and Clifford Long, toured in the Midwest and elsewhere performing sea songs in benefit concerts to raise funds for the building and maintenance and operation of the Wisconsin Flagship Schooner S/V Denis Sullivan. You will hear maritime, shanty and pub songs. This concert is free, but donations will be accepted for sustaining the Denis Sullivan and the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.