ONLINE: Ross Gay

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Ross Gay! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Ross will talk about his book THE BOOK OF DELIGHTS. Post questions on the Facebook event before the chat, and tune in on Tuesday, June 2nd @ 6pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Ross encourages you to shop local at The Book Corner in Bloomington, Indiana (https://www.facebook.com/btownbookcorner/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices