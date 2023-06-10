media release: Rotate Theatre Mini Fest celebrates short plays featuring underrepresented perspectives on whose stories are worth telling, what's funny, and how the world works! Mainstage performances on June 10-11, 2023 at the beautiful Starlight Theater at the MYArts building feature an entertaining and thought-provoking lineup of festival favorites performed alongside brand new works presented as part of World Premiere Wisconsin.

From hilarious comedies to engaging dramas to shiver-inducing horror, the plays and characters grapple with relationships, Queer possibilities, colonial entitlement, navigating access, racial capitalism, climate change, and zombie toddlers! At each showing, all nine fully-staged short plays are brought to life by a team of 30 collaborators and performed in quick succession. The 100 minute program includes one intermission, during which audience members are invited to visit the allergen-aware vegan-friendly concessions counter or join the performers for a fun mini dance activity.

In addition to the mainstage performances, Rotate Theatre Company presents a mini performance piece at the Overture Center for the Arts’ Democracy exhibit on May 5, a talkback directly following the 7:30pm show on June 10, and a mini playwriting workshop on June 15.

For more information about the plays, players, or Rotate Theatre Company, please visit www.rotatetheatre.org.

TICKETING: Standard Tickets for the mainstage performances are $25, with $5 Access Tickets and $50 “Treat-Your-Neighbor” tickets also available to all. Tickets can be purchased online: https://rotatetheatre.square. site/ or at the door starting 60 minutes before each performance. If an Access Ticket is cost prohibitive, patrons can email RotateTheatre@gmail.com for information on reserving a free ticket.

The special events are free and open to the public. Registration for the playwriting workshop is recommended: www.rotatetheatre.org/ wswriting.html

ACCESSIBILITY: Please email RotateTheatre@gmail.com or call 608-515-8912 with any questions or requests regarding access or accommodations. Performance and event spaces are near public transportation and paid parking structures, and have ADA-compliant single-occupancy gender-neutral restrooms and elevators. The Sunday, June 11, 1:30pm show will feature open captioning. An Audience Access Chart with more details regarding mainstage performances, including COVID protocols, will be available in late May.

Note: Rotate Theatre Mini Fest is designed for adult audiences. Supervised children are welcome if comfortable with mature themes, humor, and language.

ABOUT ROTATE THEATRE COMPANY: Rotate Theatre Company creates and celebrates performing arts featuring underrepresented perspectives through plays and musicals, festivals and curated programs, workshops, independent films, and special events. Rotate Theatre projects are designed to contribute to larger webs of strategies that build more just futures for artists and the general public. To accomplish this, Rotate Theatre projects embrace practices that enrich the lives of collaborative artists, engage audiences in laughter and discussion, and incorporate multidirectional learning.

SUPPORT: Support from individuals and organizations is essential to creating and celebrating performing arts featuring underrepresented perspectives. Tax deductible one-time or monthly donations may be made to Rotate Theatre Company in any amount: www.rotatetheatre.org/support. html

Rotate Theatre Mini Fest is made possible through partnerships and support from many individuals and organizations, including: UW South Madison Partnership, Dane Arts, Overture Center for the Arts, World Premiere Wisconsin, and Madison Attic.